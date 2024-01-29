Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Al Wallack has passed

The sad news spread this weekend of the death of Buffalo Broadcasting legend Al Wallack. Among his many achievements in local radio, Al Wallack was once the program director of WEBR, the public radio entity that eventually merged to become WBFO. He was responsible for bringing to public radio listeners some familiar names: Jim Raney, Sam Anson, Mike Desmond, Chris Caya, Omar Fetouh, Mark Leitner, and the late Mark Phillips among many others.

In 2013, Al Wallack was honored for his professional achievements with induction into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and the following production was aired to highlight that achievement.

Al Wallack inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2013 Listen • 5:22

Al Wallack passed away on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. He was 77.