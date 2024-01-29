© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Al Wallack has passed

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Jay Moran
Published January 29, 2024 at 12:51 PM EST
Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Al Wallack passed away on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. He was 77.
Buffalo Broadcaster's Association
Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame inductee Al Wallack passed away on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. He was 77.

The sad news spread this weekend of the death of Buffalo Broadcasting legend Al Wallack. Among his many achievements in local radio, Al Wallack was once the program director of WEBR, the public radio entity that eventually merged to become WBFO. He was responsible for bringing to public radio listeners some familiar names: Jim Raney, Sam Anson, Mike Desmond, Chris Caya, Omar Fetouh, Mark Leitner, and the late Mark Phillips among many others.

In 2013, Al Wallack was honored for his professional achievements with induction into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, and the following production was aired to highlight that achievement.

Al Wallack inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2013

Al Wallack passed away on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. He was 77.
Jay Moran
