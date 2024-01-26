What's Next? | Producer’s Pick: Healing in Tribal Communities
On this Producer's Pick episode of What's Next?, Jay Moran talks with Dean Seneca, public health expert and CEO of Seneca Scientific Solutions, who has spent years working with and supporting Tribal communities in their efforts to improve health and combat addiction through education and research. The two discuss how understanding history and intergenerational trauma is key to grappling with modern addiction issues within those communities.