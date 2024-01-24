What's Next? | Producer’s Pick: Mental-Health Solutions and Philosophies
Today’s on What’s Next?, we revisit past conversation for a Producer’s Pick episode. First up, Jay Moran speaks with La Shawn Davis and Deja Middlebrook, who founded the relatively new mental-health practice Walking Through Solutions, about their approach to care and the growing need to address mental health issues in the community. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with author, activist, and martial artist Dorian Withrow Jr. about his books “Conversations You Need” and “Wisdom 45 Advice” and navigating hardship with philosophy.