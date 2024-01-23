© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Producer's Pick: East Meets West and College Admissions

Published January 23, 2024 at 2:46 PM EST
Today’s Producer’s Pick episode of What’s Next? features Jay Moran in conversation with the Near East and West Side Task Force executive director Francesca Mesiah and member Dior Lindsey. The three discuss the history and future of the task force, which began in 2006 to promote the well-being and self-sufficiency of racial and ethnic communities in Buffalo. And Angelea Preston joins Kissena Frazier to talk about the college access coaching company she founded, Akcess Granted, to help underrepresented and marginalized communities through the college enrollment process.

  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Martin Luther King, Jr., Day of Service 2024
    On today’s special episode of What’s Next?, Thomas O’Neil-White joins two community leaders ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on January 15. Faustenia Morrow is the founder of Monarch of Infinite Possibilities LLC consulting firm, and Reverend Michael D. Bell is the pastor at Durham Memorial AME Zion Church. Both discuss their efforts advancing this year’s day of service programs, where the goal is to have 500 volunteers at 25 sites cleaning, painting, gardening, and more. Plus, we feature audio from Dr. King’s talk at Kleinhans Music Hall on November 9, 1967.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | History and Diversion in the Opioid Epidemic
    On this episode of What’s Next?, we have two conversations with different takes on the opioid epidemic. Alex Simone speaks to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn about the county’s efforts to combat addiction-impacted crime trends with alternate methods like the Opioid Intervention Court, and what’s still needed in the fight. Then, Jay Moran and public health expert Dean Seneca discuss how understanding history is key to grappling with modern addiction issues within tribal communities.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Ebony Alert System and Reimagining Grant Street
    Today on What’s Next?, we bring you two conversations. First, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Dontaya Davis and Alia Williams, community organizers for Voice Buffalo. The two are working locally to boost the Ebony Alert system, a new initiative to prioritize missing and exploited Black youth, who are disproportionately represented in missing children reports. And Jay Moran speaks with New York State Assembly member Jon Rivera, who represents the 149th district, about two key pieces of legislation, as well as economic development on Buffalo’s West Side.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | New Year, New Self-Care
    Today’s What’s Next? features a conversation with Wayne Brown, a mental health therapist at Willow Grove Counseling, about self-care in the new year and how that relates to his approach with his clients. Brown has years of experience working with those in recovery, and he discusses with Jay Moran how he prioritizes building trust as the first step in an often long process.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | A Poetic Send Off
    Today, our guest is Buffalo’s first poet laureate, Jillian Hanesworth, who reflects on the end of her term in the role she helped establish in 2021. Hanesworth sits with Jay Moran to talk about the origin of the role and share some of her work, as well as to offer a look ahead at what her own next chapter might be.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Intentionality in Treatment
    On today’s What’s Next?, Jodi Gerhard, the senior program director at Horizon Health Services, joins Jay Moran for a conversation about her efforts in the field of mental health and addiction services and how that work can take a toll on the counselors who provide it. Gerhard has seen the challenges of the job evolve due to the opioid epidemic and other stressors. But she says being present and approaching the work with intentionality can make a difference.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Leading by Example
    Today, we feature two conversations with community leaders and advocates. First, Thomas O’Neil-White sits down with Daniel Robertson, Director of the Boys and Men of Color Initiative at Say Yes, Buffalo, to discuss Daniel’s plans for his new role and the positive examples of leadership that helped him step up. And Jay Moran talks with public health expert and CEO of Seneca Scientific Solutions Dean Seneca about how addiction among Native American and Indigenous populations can be traced back to intergenerational trauma — and what can be done to help stem the tide.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Combatting Addiction on the Go
    Today we speak with the founder and CEO of Western New York Mobile Overdose Prevention Services, Rashone Scott Williams. The initiative is centered around harm reduction as well as reproductive health outreach, and its goal is to make the overdose reversal drug Narcan available in every neighborhood across the region. Rashone sits with Jay Moran to discuss the mission of Mobile OPS, striving to combat the worsening opioid epidemic, how she approaches the work, and more.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Restorative Practices in Education
    Today we speak with Dina Thompson, Executive Director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition; and Janelle Finn, Cheektowaga-Sloan District Assistant Superintendent. Restorative justice has yielded restorative practices, and new concepts for building healthy communities – in education, this looks like daily check-ins, peer-to-peer responses, and an overall atmosphere of equity. Both Thompson and Finn discuss with Thomas O’Neil-White how restorative practices have been successfully implemented in schools and their hopes for the concept to gain widespread momentum.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer's Picks December 8, 2023
    On today’s Producer’s Picks, we revisit two conversations. First, we hear from David Rust, Chief Executive Officer of Say Yes, Buffalo. And then we close out with artist and Buffalo native Valentino Dixon.
