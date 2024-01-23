What's Next? | Producer's Pick: East Meets West and College Admissions
Today’s Producer’s Pick episode of What’s Next? features Jay Moran in conversation with the Near East and West Side Task Force executive director Francesca Mesiah and member Dior Lindsey. The three discuss the history and future of the task force, which began in 2006 to promote the well-being and self-sufficiency of racial and ethnic communities in Buffalo. And Angelea Preston joins Kissena Frazier to talk about the college access coaching company she founded, Akcess Granted, to help underrepresented and marginalized communities through the college enrollment process.