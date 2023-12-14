© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Office of Cannabis Management issues a recall of cannabis gummies

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Angelea Preston
Published December 14, 2023 at 9:16 AM EST
Marijuana Sour Gummy Candies
LauriPatterson/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Marijuana Sour Gummy Candies

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has issued a recall of cannabis gummies. The gummies, Jenny's Zee Zee Gummies 2:1 THC/CBN adult-use edible cannabis product, did not go through the required testing for consumer safety and product quality according to the OCM.

The product was sold through licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout New York State. The gummies affected were distributed between Sept. 4 through Nov. 1 of 2023.

The Office of Cannabis Management says it has not received any reports of adverse effects caused by the gummies. The OCM says consumers affected by the recall should contact the dispensary where the product was purchased for a refund and opened packages can also be returned.
Tags
WBFO NewsLocal
Angelea Preston
See stories by Angelea Preston