Office of Cannabis Management issues a recall of cannabis gummies

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has issued a recall of cannabis gummies. The gummies, Jenny's Zee Zee Gummies 2:1 THC/CBN adult-use edible cannabis product, did not go through the required testing for consumer safety and product quality according to the OCM.

The product was sold through licensed cannabis dispensaries throughout New York State. The gummies affected were distributed between Sept. 4 through Nov. 1 of 2023.

The Office of Cannabis Management says it has not received any reports of adverse effects caused by the gummies. The OCM says consumers affected by the recall should contact the dispensary where the product was purchased for a refund and opened packages can also be returned.