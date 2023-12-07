© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Growth in support for Hanukkah felt locally

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Alex Simone
Published December 7, 2023 at 7:14 PM EST
Men, women and children eat at tables while a trio of musicians play music onstage.
Alex Simone / WBFO-NPR
Local residents eat and socialize while a trio of musicians play music Thursday evening at the Center for Jewish Life in Williamsville.

With the start of Hanukkah on Thursday, the Jewish faith is receiving increased attention, especially as Israel and Palestine remain in a state of conflict.

One effect of the conflict in Israel is that more businesses are showing Hanukkah support, said Rabbi Mendy Labkowski of the Chabad (HABAD) Center for Jewish Life.

“Many were nervous that this year -- because of what's going on, and the rise in antisemitism -- people will be a little nervous (to) display menorahs," he said. "On the contrary, places, businesses (where we) have gone in the past and asked to display a menorah, this year they're like, ‘we want the menorah, we want that light.’ Because when we look at the menorah, the menorah is not just a Jewish symbol. It's a symbol of light, symbol of freedom, symbol of love.”

Five thousand menorahs have been purchased and are being given out to businesses who want to display them, Labkowski said.

He also expects between 300 and 400 people for Thursday night’s Hanukkah ceremony at The Center for Jewish Life in Williamsville.

"What's beautiful about it is, every night we add another candle. And one may ask, .if yesterday one candle was enough, why do we need two candles?'" Labkowski said. "The message of the Hanukkah menorah is (that) what we did yesterday was not enough. We need to add in light, kindness and positivity, and spread love to the entire community."
Tags
HanukkahLocalHoliday Season
Alex Simone
See stories by Alex Simone