Growth in support for Hanukkah felt locally

With the start of Hanukkah on Thursday, the Jewish faith is receiving increased attention, especially as Israel and Palestine remain in a state of conflict.

One effect of the conflict in Israel is that more businesses are showing Hanukkah support, said Rabbi Mendy Labkowski of the Chabad (HABAD) Center for Jewish Life.

“Many were nervous that this year -- because of what's going on, and the rise in antisemitism -- people will be a little nervous (to) display menorahs," he said. "On the contrary, places, businesses (where we) have gone in the past and asked to display a menorah, this year they're like, ‘we want the menorah, we want that light.’ Because when we look at the menorah, the menorah is not just a Jewish symbol. It's a symbol of light, symbol of freedom, symbol of love.”

Five thousand menorahs have been purchased and are being given out to businesses who want to display them, Labkowski said.

He also expects between 300 and 400 people for Thursday night’s Hanukkah ceremony at The Center for Jewish Life in Williamsville.

"What's beautiful about it is, every night we add another candle. And one may ask, .if yesterday one candle was enough, why do we need two candles?'" Labkowski said. "The message of the Hanukkah menorah is (that) what we did yesterday was not enough. We need to add in light, kindness and positivity, and spread love to the entire community."