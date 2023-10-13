© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy has unveiled the newly restored Grand Staircase

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Dallas Taylor
Published October 13, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT
The newly restored grand staircase to Delaware Park's Hoyt Lake. People stand in conversation at the base of the staircase. Black light poles stand at the corners of the staircase. The sun shines on the bottom right corner of the staircase.
Dallas Taylor | WBFO News
The newly restored grand staircase to Delaware Park's Hoyt Lake.

The Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy unveiled the newly restored Grand Staircase on Friday.

The staircase stands along the shores of Hoyt Lake and serves as the formal entrance to Delaware Park. The iconic Grand Staircase is one of the oldest and most prominent features of the Buffalo Parks system from the early 1900s. People of the community have used the stairs for events such as weddings, graduations, proms, even photoshoots, and everyday conversations.

The image shows the Grand Staircase at Delaware Park before its new restoration. The steps are cracked and jagged. A person appears to be jogging up the left side of the stairs.
Zhi Ting Phua | Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy
A before image of the Delaware Grand Staircase along the shores of Hoyt Lake.
A forward-facing image of the Grand Staircase at Delaware Park. Two people walk up the stairs towards the Albright Knox Gallery that stands in the background.
Dallas Taylor | WBFO News
The restoration of the Grand Staircase along the shores of Hoyt Lake at Delaware Park.

Members of the Delaware District, and Common Council, along with dignitaries and supporters were in attendance for the unveiling.

The project to restore the historic staircase began in 2022.

