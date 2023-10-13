The Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy has unveiled the newly restored Grand Staircase

The Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy unveiled the newly restored Grand Staircase on Friday.

The staircase stands along the shores of Hoyt Lake and serves as the formal entrance to Delaware Park. The iconic Grand Staircase is one of the oldest and most prominent features of the Buffalo Parks system from the early 1900s. People of the community have used the stairs for events such as weddings, graduations, proms, even photoshoots, and everyday conversations.

Zhi Ting Phua | Buffalo Olmstead Parks Conservancy A before image of the Delaware Grand Staircase along the shores of Hoyt Lake.

Dallas Taylor | WBFO News The restoration of the Grand Staircase along the shores of Hoyt Lake at Delaware Park.

Members of the Delaware District, and Common Council, along with dignitaries and supporters were in attendance for the unveiling.

The project to restore the historic staircase began in 2022.