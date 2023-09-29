Charley Crockett dazzles at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

Last year, Charley Crockett sold out the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the home of the Grand Ole Opry. He and his band, The Blue Drifters, played in front of a gold velvet curtain with vintage-style running lights along the front of the stage.

It was a perfect match for his retro country sound and a big jump from Charley's days busking on street corners in Nashville. That Ryman show was captured on Live from the Ryman, Crockett's new album out this Friday. You'll be able to see that performance when it's released as a concert film alongside the record, but today, World Cafe brings you preview of it in a live mini-concert taken from that performance. Enjoy.

