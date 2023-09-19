Farmed animals living out their lives with dignity: an audio postcard

About an hour-and-a-half away from Rochester — in the Finger Lakes town of Watkins Glen — there’s what you might call a haven for rescued farmed animals.

On that sprawling land, hundreds of goats, pigs, cows, chickens, and more are living the life many of us could only dream about.

WXXI’s Jasmin Singer recently caught up with a cow, pig and duck — plus her tour guide, Andrew O’Donnell. And as you’ll hear in Jasmin's audio postcard from Farm Sanctuary, these animals have a lot to say.