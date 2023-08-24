Hochul asks Biden to expedite work authorization for migrants

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul sent a letter to President Biden Thursday requesting immediate executive action to help manage the influx of migrants and individuals seeking asylum in New York by allowing them to work.

Over 100,000 migrants and asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since last year, with around 550 of those individuals being housed in Erie County due to an agreement between the county and New York City.

In a public address, Hochul said that the federal government must expedite work authorizations for migrants already in New York to help alleviate the strain on the State’s resources.

"We have countless unfilled jobs that are begging for someone to take them. So we need to do something," Hochul said.

"New Yorkers from across the state, Democrats Republicans, have asked me for help placing these migrants into jobs, jobs that have gone unfilled for too long. We are ready to act as soon as these migrants receive work authorization."

In the letter to Biden, Hochul also asked for significant financial assistance for the State; the use of New York City’s federal facilities to temporarily shelter migrants; and reimbursement to the State for the cost of deploying the National Guard to assist with humanitarian operations.

Read Hochul's letter to President Biden below.