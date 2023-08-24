Borderland Festival brings "Goose" back to Western New York

For the band, "Goose," headlining at the opening night of the Borderland Festival on September 15 won't be their first time in Western New York but this appearance comes as their popularity is surging. Just over two years ago, they played two nights at the Silver Lake Drive-In in the rural quiet of Wyoming County. Since they've appeared on the "Tonight Show." A recent show reportedly sold over 13,000 tickets at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

"I try not to get too caught up in how many tickets are sold and stuff like that," lead singer Rick Mitarotonda told WBFO during a recent phone interview. "I try not to get too concentrated on that and just try to stay focused on the music we're making and internal growth in that way."

Nonetheless, he admits there are challenges that accompany the increased attention and demands that can get in the way of the creative process.

"It's all good, but, personally speaking, I'm still figuring out how to find that stillness and perception amidst that kind of lifestyle."

Classified as a "jam band" by many, "Goose" has earned favorable comparisons to legendary live performers like "Phish" and "The Grateful Dead." Mitarotonda has played more than once with Bob Weir.

"He's a special performer. I think it hit me in a powerful way when we were down in Mexico earlier this year." Mitarotonda went to Weir's hotel for a rehearsal that lasted "literally a minute" which made him understandably anxious.

"Then we get up on stage. When he turns it on, it's okay, you're Bob Weir and this is why. The thing just happens and it all makes sense. That was a big moment when it all clicked for me."

He's grown to appreciate how the 75-year-old Weir has committed himself to exercise and meditation "and is a searcher in those ways."

Mitarotonda also discussed his own songwriting and some of the songs that are getting airplay across the country.

"In general, with writing, especially at this point in my life, I'm compelled by mystery," he shares in discussing the song "Dripfield." As he continues to play or listen to the song "new meanings unfold to me. That excites me."

When asked about "Hungersite," Mitarotonda challenges the listener to reflect on big issues while taking personal responsibility.

"Why do you make the decisions you do? It felt like there was an important step to hold yourself accountable for things when also posing questions about more global issues or mentalities." As the headliner on the first day of the Borderland Festival, "Goose" will certainly appear in front of a larger audience than another memorable local show. Their 2019 concert in Buffalo at Nietzsche's was released later as an album.

"I remember there were a couple cool jams that night where it felt like we were pretty open," Mitarotonda explains these as moments when he abandons technical concerns.

"It's kind of rare when that happens. I really enjoy when it does because it's a sign that I'm fully out of the way, in a sense. Music is just happening," he adds.

"I had no idea what key we were in and I liked it."

Goose will be performing at the upcoming Borderlands Festival.