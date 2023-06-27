Buffalo’s Affordable Housing Task Force will hold its first public input meeting Wednesday, and they want to hear from you.

The task force was formed by the Buffalo Common Council in February, with the purpose of finding and proposing solutions when it comes to affordable housing in the City of Buffalo.

The temporary body of 11 voting members is expected to submit a report with recommendations to the Common Council sometime this fall, and are seeking public input from a range of Buffalo residents.

The Buffalo Affordable Housing Task Force / The task force is hoping to hear from a range of Buffalo residents at the public input meeting.

"The public input meeting is to get the information from the community before we start to make recommendations," said Athenia Cyrus, who is on the task force. "We want input from everyone because the decisions and the recommendations that we make, will affect everyone."

Fellow task force member, Christopher Scinta, says they need to hear from tenants as well as landlords in order to find solutions to what he calls, "Buffalo's affordable housing problem."

"One of the goals of the task force is going to be to engage with members of the development and landlord community. And in particular, with those small mom and pop style landlords who represents a very large number of housing providers here in the City of Buffalo, because we're all in this together, and we all have to take steps to make sure that our housing system is fair and equitable and sustainable," Scinta said.

According to Cyrus, this will be the first of many opportunities for the public to air their views.

The public input meeting will be held Wednesday between 5-7 p.m. at the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, 1 Lafayette Square, in downtown Buffalo.