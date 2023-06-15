Mark Wozniak will sign off on WBFO one last time after a 45 years

On Friday, June 16, the host and familiar voice on "All Things Considered" Mark Wozniak will sign off one last time. Wozniak will ride off into retirement after 44 years on the air.

Before he leaves, he sat down with Jay Moran to about his long career at the station. Learn about the man behind the microphone as he talks about how he started as a volunteer at the station, his love for polka music, and his 45 years' worth of memories at WBFO.

Listeners also participated in wishing "Woz" a farewell by sending personal messages thanking him for his many years of service in public radio.

As for Wozniak, it's a bittersweet moment.

"I'll miss the people, but I won't necessarily miss the job. But I'm looking forward to what comes next."

Will miss your voice on programs that have been important to me...have a happy and fulfilling retirement. - Bob Martin

I will miss hearing your voice every day. Best wishes for a happy, healthy retirement! Hope you enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed my retirement. - Christine Naples







Dear Mark, happy to have you join us old guys in retirement (I retired Sept. 1, 2022). It's a great way to relax (er, I mean get my new set of chores done). Hope to see you in person sometime. THANKS for being a part of MY WBFO from the 1980s to today. Best wishes to your family. Sincerely, Joe Gardella and Carol Kizis

Hi Mark, Greetings from Scotland, and congratulations on your retirement. I am a long-standing listener of my hometown radio (usually via the podcasts) despite having left Buffalo in 1974. As a former librarian, I was pleased to read you use your library’s resources. Retirement is great and I wish you all the best and many more rejuvenating naps. - Paula Deakin

Thank you for your 44 years of service to WBFO and all of us of your listening audience. You will be missed. - Patricia Costanzo

Best Wishes in your future endeavors - Rev. Joseph F. Kozlowski



Sad to see you go, my friend! Retirement is wonderful, but your professionalism and experience will be greatly missed by us all. End of an era!!! - Stephanie Huthmacher



I have enjoyed listening to you for many years and will miss your voice and your familiarity with our region. Best wishes to you for a happy retirement! Hope you enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed my retirement! Be safe, be healthy, and have fun!!! - Chris Naples