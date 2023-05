WATCH: WBFO Program Director Tom Berich talks with Alleyway Artistic Director Chris Handley

"Kragtar: The American Monster Musical" is playing at Alleyway Theatre through May 20. Artistic Director of Alleyway Chris Handley spoke with WBFO Program Director Tom Berich about the show, and Alleyway's propensity to take risks when selecting original shows.

The show has been nominated for multiple Artie Awards this year including:

OUTSTANDING Featured PERFORMANCE

Jeremy Kreuzer, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

OUTSTANDING Supporting Actress Musical

Amanda Funicello, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Amy Jakiel, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Kevin Leary, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Chris Handley, Kragtar! The American Monster Musical

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Kragtar! The American Monster Musical, Alleyway