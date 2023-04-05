How to make America's wireless networks more reliable

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

T-Mobile had a major cell phone outage in February.

Last year, AT&T mobile customers in Minnesota lost service for four days. Why?

“As we’ve displaced the old deeply regulated reliable network with the best-effort internet network, we’ve now entered this sort of twilight where nothing is reliable anymore,” Harold Feld says.

Some of that’s because there’s limited space on the radio spectrum, and everyone – from private companies to the federal agencies – is fighting for more.

Today, On Point: Making America’s wireless networks more reliable.

Guests

Harold Feld, senior vice president for Public Knowledge, a consumer advocacy organization working at the intersection of copyright, telecommunications and the Internet.

Also Featured

Corey Chase, telecommunications infrastructure specialist for the State of Vermont’s Department of Public Service.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

