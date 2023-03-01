Fire at DC Theatrics on Main Street

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

A call about the fire was made at about 10:08 am.

The fire has been classified as a 4-alarm fire. It has caused partial building collapse.

Right now, the Buffalo Fire Department is on the scene of a huge fire in the 700 block of Main Street. There are currently 40 pieces of equipment fighting the fire.

Witnesses say they can see flames shooting out of the building as firefighters try to get the blaze under control.

One firefighter has been unaccounted for.

As you approach downtown you can see huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Outbound Route 33 has been closed due to an accident.

WBFO has crews on the scene and will bring you the latest as this story develops.

