Fire at DC Theatrics on Main Street

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Thomas O'Neil-White,
Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza
Published March 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST
Billows of smoke come from a building on Main Street.
Thomas O'Neil-White
/
WBFO News
A view of the fire from the corner of West Tupper and Main Street.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

A call about the fire was made at about 10:08 am.

The fire has been classified as a 4-alarm fire. It has caused partial building collapse.

Right now, the Buffalo Fire Department is on the scene of a huge fire in the 700 block of Main Street. There are currently 40 pieces of equipment fighting the fire.

Witnesses say they can see flames shooting out of the building as firefighters try to get the blaze under control.

One firefighter has been unaccounted for.

As you approach downtown you can see huge plumes of smoke billowing into the sky.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

Outbound Route 33 has been closed due to an accident.

WBFO has crews on the scene and will bring you the latest as this story develops.

Thomas O'Neil-White
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Thomas moved to Western New York at the age of 14. A graduate of Buffalo State College, he majored in Communications Studies and was part of the sports staff for WBNY. When not following his beloved University of Kentucky Wildcats and Boston Red Sox, Thomas enjoys coaching youth basketball, reading Tolkien novels and seeing live music.
Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza
Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza is an award winning journalist that coordinates our daily news coverage.
