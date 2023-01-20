Politics roundtable: Secret documents and a debt ceiling await returning Congress

On Thursday, the U.S. hit its debt ceiling. The Treasury Department has started taking extraordinary measures to keep the government paying its bills. Hitting the limit heaps pressure on the returning Congress, which is already in the spotlight over questionable committee assignments and possible plans for investigations into misplaced classified documents found in the wrong places, including President Biden’s car garage.

Here & Now convenes our weekly politics roundtable with ABC News’ Rick Klein and USA Today’s Francesca Chambers.

