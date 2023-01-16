© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility.

Ukraine update: From Soledar to weapons from the UK

Published January 16, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

On Sunday, Britain’s Defense Ministry said that Ukraine “almost certainly maintained positions” in the town of Soledar, even though Russia claims to have captured it. We look at what that fight says about the larger war, a leadership change and new weapons headed to Ukraine from the UK.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jeffrey Edmonds, a CNA research scientist who focuses on the Russian military and the former director for Russia on the National Security Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.