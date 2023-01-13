© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Walgreens walks back claims of organized theft

Published January 13, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Last year, the drugstore Walgreens, along with Target and Walmart, warned that an increase in organized theft in their stores was damaging profits. Walgreens announced plans to beef up security to stop it, but reporters and local police forces found little evidence of the crime occurring on the scale Walgreens said it was.

One year on, a top executive at Walgreens has walked back some of their comments. Why now? Reporter Rachel Swan is covering this for the San Francisco Chronicle and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong

