The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Biden documents and McCarthy's first week as Speaker dominate week in politics

Published January 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST

Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd invite the Washington Post’s Toluse Olorunnipa and Axios’ Margaret Talev to discuss the latest on the special counsel investigating President Biden’s handling of classified documents, and Republican Kevin McCarthy’s first week as Speaker of the House after a contentious series of votes last week.

