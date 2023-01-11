© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Mass flight delays across the U.S. after FAA system outage

Published January 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST

There were thousands of flights canceled Wednesday morning following an outage of a key information system for flying. The Federal Aviation Administration announced shortly before 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time that it would allow normal air traffic operations to resume.

The outage appears to be the FAA’s notice to air missions system, which sends notifications to pilots about flight restrictions, hazards and broken equipment. The cause is not yet known.

Leslie Josephs, CNBC’s airline reporter, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.