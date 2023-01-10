© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Severe weather is wreaking havoc across California

WAMU 88.5 | By Maya Garg
Published January 10, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST
This aerial view shows a flooded home partially underwater in Gilroy, California.
This aerial view shows a flooded home partially underwater in Gilroy, California.

California is being battered by a relentless string of severe storms causing flooding and mudslides across the state. The weather has prompted evacuation orders and power outages.

At least 15 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees. The National Weather Service expects the rain to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches at higher elevations in central and southern California.

We’ll discuss the latest on the storms.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Maya Garg