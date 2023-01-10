© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Listener Picks: The electric grid and climate change

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published January 10, 2023 at 1:08 PM EST
Electrical lines running through a neighborhood in Austin, Texas.

As the country becomes increasingly dependent on electricity – from heating our homes to powering our cars – power utilities are moving away from coal and natural gas power plants and embracing renewable energy sources like hydro, wind, and solar.

But it’s a slow turnaround. In the meantime, the nation’s aging electric infrastructure isn’t equipped to meet this new demand or withstand the effects of severe weather.

As floods, droughts, freezes, and heatwaves become more prevalent in the face of climate change, they’re adding further stress to the already-fragile power grid.

What does the power grid of the future look like? We convene a panel of experts to talk about it.

Lauren Hamilton