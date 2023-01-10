© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

A new year with new and old problems for Haitians

Published January 10, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST

Haiti’s final elected leaders have left office. With no elections since 2016, the last 10 senators from the 30-seat parliament officially left their roles. This is just the latest crisis to grip the nation, also contending with a government in chaos, gang violence, civil unrest, disease outbreaks and inaction from nearby neighbors, including the U.S.

The Miami Herald’s Caribbean correspondent Jacqueline Charles has been watching closely and joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for the latest.

