Joe Biden's gone to the U.S.-Mexico border. What for?

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published January 9, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST

This week, President Biden made his first presidential trip to the U.S.-Mexico border, stopping in El Paso before a summit in Mexico City.

This comes as migration to the U.S. is at a high. The Biden administration announced that it will accept up to 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela, and Nicaragua each month and allow them to work in the U.S. for up to 2 years.

Additionally, as part of an agreement with the Mexican government under emergency health order Title 42, they will also begin to send unauthorized migrants to Mexico.

So how far do the White House’s latest immigration policies go? And what impact could they have on our fragile immigration system?

 

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi