© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Hundreds of people stormed Brazil's government this weekend. What's next?

WAMU 88.5
Published January 9, 2023 at 9:42 AM EST
Soldiers hoist a new Brazilian flag at Planalto Palace in Brasilia.
Soldiers hoist a new Brazilian flag at Planalto Palace in Brasilia.

Police have regained control of that country’s Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace after supporters of the former president, Jair Bolzonaro, stormed the buildings on Sunday.

Brazil’s Justice Ministry says more than 1,200 people have been detained. The country’s current president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has vowed to track down the rest.

The chaos came a week after Lula’s inauguration. It has invoked memories of the insurrection in Washington D.C. two years ago.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5