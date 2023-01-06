© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

The News Roundup – International

WAMU 88.5
Published January 6, 2023
A passenger wearing personal protective equipment to halt the spread of Covid-19 arrives at a train station in Beijing.

The Kremlin is facing unprecedented criticismfrom inside Russiaafter one of the deadliest attacks on its troops since the Ukraine war began. It took place on New Year’s Day. Kyiv, and Russian bloggers, claim the death toll is very likely in the hundreds.

At a briefing held by the World Health Organization on Wednesday, Mike Ryan, emergencies director at WHO, issued a warning about the spread of COVID overseas:

We believe the current numbers being published from China underrepresent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, particularly in terms of death.

The European Union fined Facebook’s parent company, Meta, more than 400 million dollars for privacy violations. It’s also banned Facebook from forcing users in the European Union to accept personalized ads based on their online behavior. 

We cover these stories and more on the international portion of the News Roundup.

