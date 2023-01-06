© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Checking in on Buffalo after deadly blizzards, Damar Hamlin

Published January 6, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST

Buffalo has suffered through a series of unfortunate events lately, between the deadly blizzards and Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s recent health scare during Monday night’s football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee is joined by Jillian Hanesworth, Buffalo’s first poet laureate, to talk about how the community is doing in the aftermath of all of this.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
LocalNPR Top StoriesDamar HamlinWinter Storm Elliot