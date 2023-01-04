© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Health experts dissatisfied with CDC pandemic response forms 'The People's CDC'

Published January 4, 2023 at 1:52 PM EST
A sign at the entrance to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Ron Harris/AP)
Since the early days of the pandemic, the American public has turned to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance on everything from mask-wearing to vaccines. But nearly three years later, a group of doctors and public health experts are dissatisfied with the CDC’s pandemic response, and they want to do something about it.

The group — which calls itself the People’s CDC — has criticized the government agency for lax restrictions and for creating the appearance the pandemic is over.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Mindy Thompson Fullilove, a social psychiatrist at The New School. She’s also a members of the People’s CDC.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

