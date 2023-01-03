© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Philippines President Marcos goes to Beijing amid flaring tensions with China

Published January 3, 2023 at 12:11 PM EST

The Philippines’ new president, Bongbong Marcos — the democratically-elected son of a former dictator — heads to China Tuesday. He’s under enormous pressure from Filipinos angry at Beijing over what they see as provocations in the South China Sea.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes checks in on the stakes for the trip with NPR’s Julie McCarthy.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

