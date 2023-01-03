Historian Peniel Joseph on the third period of reconstruction

Click here for the original audio.

In his new book, Peniel Joseph writes that there have been three periods of Reconstruction in American history. First, the post-Civil War period brought the end of slavery and the fight for Black citizenship and voting rights. The second Reconstruction came a century later, during the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Joseph argues that we are in a third era of Reconstruction now.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke with him in September.

