© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

COVID is changing how our brains tell time

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published January 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST

How do our brains process time? 

The answer is complicated. Emotions, stress, and trauma can all impact internal clocks. And the more memories our brains create, the longer a period of time can seem. 

That’s why we hear reports of time slowing down in near-death experiences. And it’s why we feel like the years go by quicker as we age. 

And when we experience periods of upheaval in our lives, like a global pandemic, our relationship with time can change drastically. 

The ways that COVID has impacted our perception of time is the focus of Ruth Ogden’s latest research. We sit down with her, and our panel of experts, to discuss processing time, changing life plans, and coping with the feeling of lost time.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

Arfie Ghedi