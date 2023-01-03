© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

China's possibly irreplaceable role in manufacturing

Published January 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST

China’s central role in the world of manufacturing has grown over the recent decades, but now many companies and consumers are pushing back on that reliance. However, cutting away from China’s supply chain role is easier said than done. One company discovering this is Apple, but others are also learning that they must tread a thin line.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure” discusses the challenging position some tech companies are finding themselves in with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

