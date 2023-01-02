© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Financial and investing resolutions for 2023

Published January 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST

Soaring inflation and the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes made 2022 a brutal year for stocks and investors. The previous 2 years were also tough for the markets thanks in large part to the pandemic.

If you have a retirement plan or a college-savings plan, it can be dispiriting to look at the balances. So, what hope could there be for 2023?

CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money” Jill Schlesinger speaks to host Deepa Fernandes about how to plan your finances in the year ahead.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.