Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo Police Practices, And Indigenous Studies At UB
Ways To Subscribe
Geoff Kelly (Twitter: @ghkelly1969) from Investigative Post (@ipostnews) continues his reporting on Buffalo police, sharing his latest on racist attitudes and use of the N word in the department. Then Jason Corwin, Ph.D. (Onödowa'ga:'), a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Indigenous Studies at UB (Twitter: @UBuffalo) talks with Jay Moran about various issues including the recent launch of a full Indigenous Studies Dept, there.