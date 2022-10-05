Buffalo, What's Next?: Water Bills and Police Reform

Today we look at the communities needs for food and counseling and support, with the director of one of the organizations providing that relief. Dave Debo talks with Candace Moppins from The Delavan Grider Community Center on what she is still seeing the need for despite having passed the 4 month mark since the shootings.Then former Buffalo Police Officer Cariol Horne (removed from the force for intervening to stop violence by another officer against a handcuffed suspect) was recently quoted in a national publication as saying that President Biden is a busy man and she could gladly just take over police policy for him. On a day when the president is hosting a summit on violence including Buffalo victims- Horne is with Thomas O’Neil White to talk about changes that Buffalo needs.

