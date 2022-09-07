© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next?: Restorative Justice - Changing School Discipline

Published September 7, 2022 at 2:39 PM EDT
During the 2016-2017 school year, Buffalo Public Schools suspended more than 30.7% of Black male students — nearly one in three—according to a 2018 report called “Stolen Time” by The New York Equity Coalition. About one in five of all Black students were suspended compared to about one of every 12 white students. It’s a trend that holds nationwide too. Today, our week of education topics continues with a look at the school to prison pipeline, and how the concept of Restorative Justice can be used and is being used to impart an alternative discipline system that cuts the pipeline off at the start.

Latest Episodes
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Mental Health and Diversity
    More than three months after the shootings at the Tops Market, there is still fear and grief in the community. Jay Moran talks with Kelly Dumas, LCSW , The chief operating officer of BestSelf Behavioral Health, and Kevin Beckman, BestSelf’s Vice President of Health Home. Kelly is also chair of the will also address why it’s important to be specific in identifying and addressing race equity in your diversity goals and how to be intentional in this work and sustainability. Beckman is a LMHC a mental health counselor and addiction / substance abuse counselor.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Friday Producers’ Picks
    Our weekly "Producers' Picks " program features highlights of earlier interviews with award winning art administrator Thembi Duncan, on identity and Black casting in theatre and film. Former elected official Betty Jean Grant looks at economic development, Warren Galloway on the GOP and race after this week's primary election. Also, lecturer Vicki Math on art and social studies education, and Jacqueline Cherry from the African American Cultural Center talks about dance and healing.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Equality and Diversity in Education of Young and Old
    Then Desiree Williams, a Buffalo mother and school psychologist who wrote “ Brilliant Brown Babies” a picture book showcasing how special it is to be a child of color will talk with Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza about why such a book is necessary and about education in general. And her young son Cortland might even join in.Melodie Baker, national policy director at Just Equations joins Thomas O’Neil-White to talk about how to re-envision the role of math in ensuring educational equity, teacher development and how students deserve multiple options for developing essential skills.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Politics, Race and Dance
    On the morning after a series of primary elections, we look at the intersection of race and politics. Does the GOP have an inherent problem with Black and Brown voters? Hear from GOP Analyst Warren Galloway, and SUNY Buffalo State Prof. Peter Yaccobucci. Also, Jacqueline Cherry, Assistant Director of Dance at the African American Cultural Center will talk about critical race theory, how the arts can help healing, and more.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Three Perspectives on Education
    Educator Vicki Math will discuss using African-inspired art, music and literature to teach Black history. And we’ll be joined by Eva Doyle, the author and former school teacher who has been chronicling the history of Black life in Buffalo for over 40 years.Host Jay Moran will hear from Ann Ryan of Read To Succeed Buffalo. She’ll offer a look at some of the stark realities of how many children are falling behind in reading skills and what that could mean for their lives. She’ll also provide a glimpse at some successful solutions.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Police training and community needs
    Thembi Duncan is the director of arts engagement and education at Shea’s Performing Arts Center and will speak of Shea’s award winning body language training program for police and other ways to synthesize theatre, American history and social justice.Betty Jean Grant was a close friend of shooting victim Kat Massey and has worked in the community on several projects. She leads the “We are Women Warriors” group. She is also a former member of the Buffalo City Council, The Erie County Legislature, The Buffalo Board of Education and ran for Mayor of the city of Buffalo in the Democratic primary in 2017 on a platform of more attention to and better investment in Buffalo’s East side.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producers’ Picks for Friday August 19
    Our weekly "Producers' Picks " program features highlights of earlier interviews with Imam Fajri Ansari, Rev. Mark Blue from the NAACP on applications for the 5/14 Survivor Fund, DEI trainer Ekuaa Mends-Aidoo of Evergreen Health on tokenism, and equity. Also social worker Veronica Golden and artist Bianca McGraw who works through her own trauma by painting with coffee.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Health, Wellness, and Supermarkets
    Deidra EmEl is the Executive Director of the Western New York Peace Center. As an educator, counselor, Community Health Worker, urban homesteader/farmer, and doula she has much to say about the health of the East Side and it's future. Also, on the program insight into the supermarket situation on the East side from national consultant Phil Lempert of supermarketguru.com. And Doug Ruffin from Buffalo History Works continues the supermarket talk by remembering FIGMOS, the independent Black owned supermarket on Jefferson Ave., circa 1981.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Living in a Pluralistic Society
    SUNY Buffalo State Professor Micheal Niman has done research into pluralism in America and diversity. He joins Jay Moran to talk of why it’s important in a segregated city such as Buffalo, especially after May 14.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Helping the Community Heal
    It has been three months since the mass shootings occurred and Imam Fajri Ansari will talk about community healing and what is still needed. NAACP Buffalo President Mark Blue will continue the discussion about community needs, and outline ways that anyone who was at the Tops Market during the shooting or lost an immediate family member there can apply for help from the 5/14 Survivors fund, which begins taking applications today (8/16).
