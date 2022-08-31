Buffalo, What's Next?: Mothers, Fathers and Healing Soul Saturday
Activist Le’Candice Durham talks with Thomas O’Neil-White about her Healing Soul Saturday effort to try and make sure food and other community resources for health are available in poor neighborhoods. And, Dave Debo talks about the problems that mothers and fathers face with LuAnne Brown and from the Buffalo Pre-Natal/Perinatal Network, and Antoine Johnson from their fatherhood initiative. The network works on ways to promote the health of babies and combat maternal mortality rates among Black women.