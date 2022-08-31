© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next?: Mothers, Fathers and Healing Soul Saturday

Published August 31, 2022 at 3:13 PM EDT
Activist Le’Candice Durham talks with Thomas O’Neil-White about her Healing Soul Saturday effort to try and make sure food and other community resources for health are available in poor neighborhoods. And, Dave Debo talks about the problems that mothers and fathers face with LuAnne Brown and from the Buffalo Pre-Natal/Perinatal Network, and Antoine Johnson from their fatherhood initiative. The network works on ways to promote the health of babies and combat maternal mortality rates among Black women.

    Buffalo, What's Next?: Three Perspectives on Education
    Educator Vicki Math will discuss using African-inspired art, music and literature to teach Black history. And we’ll be joined by Eva Doyle, the author and former school teacher who has been chronicling the history of Black life in Buffalo for over 40 years.Host Jay Moran will hear from Ann Ryan of Read To Succeed Buffalo. She’ll offer a look at some of the stark realities of how many children are falling behind in reading skills and what that could mean for their lives. She’ll also provide a glimpse at some successful solutions.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Police training and community needs
    Thembi Duncan is the director of arts engagement and education at Shea’s Performing Arts Center and will speak of Shea’s award winning body language training program for police and other ways to synthesize theatre, American history and social justice.Betty Jean Grant was a close friend of shooting victim Kat Massey and has worked in the community on several projects. She leads the “We are Women Warriors” group. She is also a former member of the Buffalo City Council, The Erie County Legislature, The Buffalo Board of Education and ran for Mayor of the city of Buffalo in the Democratic primary in 2017 on a platform of more attention to and better investment in Buffalo’s East side.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producers’ Picks for Friday August 19
    Our weekly "Producers' Picks " program features highlights of earlier interviews with Imam Fajri Ansari, Rev. Mark Blue from the NAACP on applications for the 5/14 Survivor Fund, DEI trainer Ekuaa Mends-Aidoo of Evergreen Health on tokenism, and equity. Also social worker Veronica Golden and artist Bianca McGraw who works through her own trauma by painting with coffee.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Health, Wellness, and Supermarkets
    Deidra EmEl is the Executive Director of the Western New York Peace Center. As an educator, counselor, Community Health Worker, urban homesteader/farmer, and doula she has much to say about the health of the East Side and it's future. Also, on the program insight into the supermarket situation on the East side from national consultant Phil Lempert of supermarketguru.com. And Doug Ruffin from Buffalo History Works continues the supermarket talk by remembering FIGMOS, the independent Black owned supermarket on Jefferson Ave., circa 1981.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Living in a Pluralistic Society
    SUNY Buffalo State Professor Micheal Niman has done research into pluralism in America and diversity. He joins Jay Moran to talk of why it’s important in a segregated city such as Buffalo, especially after May 14.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Helping the Community Heal
    It has been three months since the mass shootings occurred and Imam Fajri Ansari will talk about community healing and what is still needed. NAACP Buffalo President Mark Blue will continue the discussion about community needs, and outline ways that anyone who was at the Tops Market during the shooting or lost an immediate family member there can apply for help from the 5/14 Survivors fund, which begins taking applications today (8/16).
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Politics, Food availability and Diversity
    The latest reporting from WBFO’s Tom Dinki on right wing politics, extremism and racism after the weekend’s Re-Awaken America event in Batavia. Also, Jay Moran with Stan Martin of CAI Global, Ebony White from the  African American Health Equity Task Force, and Alex Wright of the African Heritage Food Co-Op. , reflecting on some of the health disparity issues- especially food apartheid-- raised at this weekend’s Igniting Hope conference at the University at Buffalo. And Brigid Jaipaul-Valenza talks with Ekuaa Mends-Aidoo from Evergreen Health on DEI, tokenism, equity and ensuring everyone has a seat at the table.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Producers’ Picks- highlights of important recent interviews
    In this week’s “Buffalo, What’s Next” producers’ picks we bring you highlights of recent interviews with educator Duncan Kirkwood on resilience, Dr. Timothy Murphy MD and Rev. Diann Holt on health disparities, and Andrea Ó Súilleabháin, Executive Director of Partnership for the Public Good about their annual community agenda program, to focus on issues facing Buffalo and Western New York.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next?: Supporting Children through Trauma and the Connective Power of Legos
     Children are synonymous with Legos. In this episode of “Buffalo, What’s Next?”, we explore what is needed to support children through trauma with school social worker Veronica Golden and we visit with local artist Bianca McGraw who works through her own trauma by painting with coffee. She also tapped into the Lego building craze as a way to honor the “Black Lives Matter” movement.
  • BUFFALO_What's Next_1600X1600.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next: Understanding Health Equity Data and Research 
     What is health equity, how do we measure it, and what can we do to balance the scales? In this episode, Dr. Tim Murphy, Director of the UB Community Health Equity Research Institute which was created in response to race based health disparities, especially among Black people on the East Side, breaks it down for us in a way we can all understand.
