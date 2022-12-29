© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Court ruling allows Sikh men to attend Marine Corps boot camp with facial hair and turbans

Published December 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST
Capt. Kamal Kalsi, left, one of two other Sikh officers serving in the U.S. Army, looks on as Spc. Simran Lamba, front, the first enlisted soldier to be granted a religious accommodation for his Sikh articles of faith since 1984, speaks to members of the media following his basic training graduation. (Brett Flashnick/AP)
Capt. Kamal Kalsi, left, one of two other Sikh officers serving in the U.S. Army, looks on as Spc. Simran Lamba, front, the first enlisted soldier to be granted a religious accommodation for his Sikh articles of faith since 1984, speaks to members of the media following his basic training graduation. (Brett Flashnick/AP)

The Sikh Coalition brought a lawsuit on behalf of three prospective recruits and one Marine Corps captain. The lawsuit is ongoing as the Sikh captain is still unable to deploy with his facial hair.

Giselle Klapper, senior staff attorney of the Sikh Coalition and led the lawsuit, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.