© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels publishes picture book 'Darryl's Dream'

Published December 28, 2022 at 1:20 PM EST

Click here for the original audio.

We revisit host Peter O’Dowd’s conversation with hip-hop artist Darryl “DMC” McDaniels about his book for young readers “Darryl’s Dream.”

It’s about a little boy named Darryl, who learns to overcome bullies and speak his poetry. He wrote the book with Shawnee Warfield, Johnny Warfield and Adam Padilla with illustrations by Tristan Tait.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.