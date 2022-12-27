© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Buffalo Toronto Public Media building is closed to the public while we clean up from a burst sprinkler system that caused significant damage throughout our facility. Our radio and TV station operations are not impacted, although you may hear some familiar voices at different times on Morning Edition and All Things Considered.

Workers held the power in 2022: The year in labor

Published December 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST

2022 was the year of the tiger — but also, the workers. Between fights for labor unions, “quiet quitting,” and the flexibility to work where they want, workers held the leverage this year. But with recent layoffs sweeping across industries, is their power here to stay?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Callum Borchers, opinion columnist for The Wall Street Journal, on what work looked like in 2022 and what it might look like next year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.