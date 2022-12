The U.S. Postal Service is featuring a broad range of subjects and designs for their 2023 stamp program. Among them are former U.S. Rep John Lewis, the Great Smoky Mountains, and author and illustrator Tomie dePaola.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with USPS director of stamp services Bill Gicker for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.