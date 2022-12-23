The Jan. 6 committee report and what the DOJ may do next

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here.

For the first time in American history, Congress has referred a former president for criminal prosecution.

What will the Justice Department do?

“To this day, we do not have that direct link saying that Donald Trump planned in advance this physical attack,” law professor Barbara McQuade said on MSNBC. “It may be that the Justice Department is able to do that.”

Today, On Point: The Jan. 6 committee report and what the Department of Justice may do next.

Guests

Paula Reid, senior legal affairs correspondent for CNN. (@PaulaReidCNN)

Barbara McQuade, law professor at the University of Michigan. U.S attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan from 2015-2017. Assistant U.S. attorney in Detroit for 12 years, serving as deputy chief of the National Security Unit. (@BarbMcQuade)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Related Reading

Jan. 6 Committee: “Release of select committee materials” — “Today, the Select Committee made public 34 transcripts of witness testimony that was gathered over the course of the Select Committee’s investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

