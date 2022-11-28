© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

An oral history of 'Lilo & Stitch'

Published November 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST

“Lilo & Stitch” was an instant Disney classic, with its hand-drawn animation and cultural representation. In compiling an oral history on how the film was made, Vulture film critic Bilge Ebiri spoke to writers, directors, voice actors, animators and more. The process took a year and a half.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young sits down with him to uncover what he learned about the process of how this classic was made.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

