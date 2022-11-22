© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Local pastor on the church's role as community heals from Club Q shooting

Published November 22, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST

In the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting, the Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church has rallied around folks from the community.

Pikes Peak’s pastor Alycia Erickson says the church has an important role to play at this time, as it was founded in reaction to the city’s many evangelical churches that rejected folks from the LGBTQ community.

