Gov. Kathy Hochul: NYS may hit new snowfall record

"We actually hit 6 inches an hour, which is why we believe we will be making history with having the most amount of snowfall in a 24-hour period in the state of New York," Governor Hochul said Saturday.

Due to the storm, New York is submitting an emergency declaration request to the federal government to get FEMA support.

We now also know what building collapsed in Hamburg. Braymillers Bowling, which has existed since 1942, experienced a partial roof collapse in the storm. The front facade is in good condition, but the rear end of the building has fully collapsed due to the weight of the snow.

"It is not going to be able to be repaired or redeemed because the bowling alley has literally been collapsed upon because of the weight of snow on the roof," Hochul said.

In terms of motorists, Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the number of stranded motorists was much less than in previous storms. It appears many people listened to the warning.

Eighty-eight vehicle crashes have been reported so far, and 280 people have been rescued. In 2014 there were thousands of stranded motorists, according to Hochul.

