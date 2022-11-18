© 2022 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Ticketmaster under fire as Swifties fight the 'Great War' to get a seat at the Eras Tour

Published November 18, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST

If you listened closely Thursday, you may have heard the frustrated cries of thousands of Taylor Swift fans echo across the internet.

After two days of pre-sale pandemonium — including multiple-hour queues and website glitches — TicketMaster announced it would be canceling the general public sale for the pop star’s highly anticipated Eras Tour. And the outcry online was swift and clear.

Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg News, joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.