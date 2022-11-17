The News Roundup – International

Western leaders are pushing for an end to the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his military’s reclamation of the city of Kherson is “the beginning of the end” of the conflict. U.S. President Joe Biden has asked Congress to approve $37 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine.

The Economist is reporting a “radical shift in China’s property and pandemic policies.” The country’s citizenry has been subject to strict anti-COVID measures that include forced quarantines and mandatory testing.

The World Cup has not yet officially started but controversy is already percolating. Players and government officials are publicly criticizing host nation Qatar over well-documented human rights abuses. Qatari officials are in turn calling their critics racist.

