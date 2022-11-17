Nancy Pelosi steps down: Looking back at her historic time as speaker of the House

Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she will step down from party leadership.

Pelosi shattered the “marble ceiling” to become the first woman to lead the U.S. House. But as Republicans secure a House Majority, her latest term as Speaker will draw to an end.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes takes a look back on her remarkable career with Joe Garofoli, senior political writer at the San Francisco Chronicle.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

