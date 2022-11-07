How did we get here? Going back to the start of lies about election fraud as midterm voting ends

This election season we have tens of millions of people believing false allegations about election fraud, hundreds of election deniers on ballots across the country and armed people patrolling drop boxes.

How did we get here? It started with a lie about two election workers in Georgia.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with Richard Fausset, a New York Times reporter based in Atlanta.

